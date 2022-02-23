Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. 28,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 72.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

