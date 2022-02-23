WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of WW opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

