WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of WW opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. WW International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.56.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
