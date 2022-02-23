X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.69

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and traded as low as $36.19. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 4,249,536 shares traded.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000.

