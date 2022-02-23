Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,472. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xencor by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

