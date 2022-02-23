Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 8.5%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 19,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 451,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,295,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

