XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $114.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.41.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.32. 2,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,734. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

