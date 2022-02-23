Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $344.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,626 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,154 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
