Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Get Yamaguchi Financial Group alerts:

About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.