Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.55. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.
