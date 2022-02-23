Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.55. Yiren Digital has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 19.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Yiren Digital by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

