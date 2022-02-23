Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

