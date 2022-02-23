Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.84 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.