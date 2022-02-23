Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Wave BioPharma.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FWBI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,620. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

