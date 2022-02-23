Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $20.75 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. 914,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,946. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

