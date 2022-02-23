Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. O-I Glass reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,152. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.