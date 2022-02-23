Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.28). Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marcus.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Marcus stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $550.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

