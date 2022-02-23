Zacks: Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.01). DarioHealth reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

Several analysts have weighed in on DRIO shares. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 188,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,737. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

