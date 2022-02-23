Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of AVT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. 11,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,794. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Avnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avnet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Avnet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

