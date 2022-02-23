Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $5,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

