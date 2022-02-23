Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will post sales of $336.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $333.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $339.80 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $341.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.72. 7,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.