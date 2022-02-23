Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.19. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYRG stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. 184,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,045. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.91.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

