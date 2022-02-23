Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

OCGN traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $17.65.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

