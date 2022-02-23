Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,552,000 after acquiring an additional 138,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,614. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

