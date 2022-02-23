Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

RIG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 789,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,235,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,716 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 105,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Transocean by 7,266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,193,671 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,177,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

