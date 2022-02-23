Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 609,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,714. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

