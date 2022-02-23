Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) to report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($5.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,895,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 609,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,714. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.