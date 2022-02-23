Zacks: Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $86.48.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

