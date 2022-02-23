Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Analysts expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) to announce $84.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.21 million and the highest is $86.00 million. Charah Solutions posted sales of $65.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $283.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $342.35 million, with estimates ranging from $340.40 million to $344.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 64,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.