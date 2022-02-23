Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.80 Million

Brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report $473.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.90 million and the lowest is $468.89 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $425.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.81. The stock had a trading volume of 506,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,391. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $131.45 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,884. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.