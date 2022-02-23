Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 866,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 700.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

