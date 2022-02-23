Zacks: Brokerages Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). SI-BONE posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SI-BONE.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SIBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 158,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

