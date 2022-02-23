Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.42. US Foods reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

NYSE:USFD opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 252.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.