Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) to Sell

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLZE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 11.10. 128,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,769. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 8.75 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.79.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

