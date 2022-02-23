Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Sell

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unum’s conservative pricing and reservation practices have contributed to overall profitability. Sustained increase in premiums is fueled by high persistency levels in core business lines and strong sales volume along with solid benefits experience. Continued rollout of dental products, geographic expansion has been paying off as acquired dental insurance businesses are growing in the United States and the U.K. We believe strong operating results have led to solid level of statutory earnings and capital, boosting financial flexibility. It has continually enhanced shareholders’ value. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, persistent soft results at the Closed Block and Corporate segment and high costs weigh on margins. It estimates U.S. COVID-related mortality to worsen and weigh on group life results.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 47,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

