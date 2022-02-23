Zacks Investment Research Lowers La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.