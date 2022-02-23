Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Artivion (NYSE:AORT) to “Hold”

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artivion Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing simple, elegant solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons. The company’s group of products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts and surgical sealants. Artivion Inc., formerly known as CryoLife Inc., is headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. “

AORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE AORT traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $724.07 million, a PE ratio of 615.21 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Research analysts predict that Artivion will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

