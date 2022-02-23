Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 5.4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 2,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 413,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

