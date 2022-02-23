ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.06.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.71. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

