ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 41,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,344. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,281,443 shares of company stock worth $379,351,180. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

