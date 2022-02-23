ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals principally in the United States and internationally. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,281,443 shares of company stock valued at $379,351,180. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.