-$0.02 EPS Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $9,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,668,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MAX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 5,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,843. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.