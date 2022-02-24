-$0.02 EPS Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediaAlpha.
MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.
MAX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 5,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,843. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11.
MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.