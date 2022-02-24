-$0.07 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.29 on Monday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.