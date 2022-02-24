-$0.07 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $1.29 on Monday. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 97,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

