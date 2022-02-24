-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

