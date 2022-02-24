$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.47. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter valued at $73,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.