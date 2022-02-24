-$0.20 EPS Expected for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Several analysts have issued reports on CGTX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CGTX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

