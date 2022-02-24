$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

