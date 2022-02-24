$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
