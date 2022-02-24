$0.39 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trustmark by 36.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $404,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $348,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

