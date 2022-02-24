-$0.83 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 799,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,381. The firm has a market cap of $642.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

