-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,783. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.