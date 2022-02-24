-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($3.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,783. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

