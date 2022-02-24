$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

NYSE:PKI traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.98. The stock had a trading volume of 670,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,891. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.