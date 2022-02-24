10,000 Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

BLDE opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $496.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of -0.08. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

