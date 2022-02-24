10,000 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 425,203 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 224,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

